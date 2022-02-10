ACT’s quarterly budget deficit smaller than expected

THE ACT’s budget deficit was $245.5 million smaller than expected in the December quarter.
The ACT government’s headline net operating balance in the December quarter was a deficit of $218.8 million, lower than the forecast year-to-date budget deficit of $464.3 million.
The ACT recorded a forecast deficit of $951 million in 2021-22.
Chief Minister and Treasurer Andrew Barr said the better-than-expected quarterly budget position was a reason to be “optimistic” about the year ahead.
“Recent strong retail trade figures and strong credit card spending data, as well as an increase in the household savings rate, which will support greater private consumption, give reason to be cautiously optimistic about the year ahead,” said Mr Barr.
“The improvement of almost $250 million on our initial forecast has been driven by an increase in consumption revenue lines linked with economic activity.
“Additionally, our Territory taxation revenue improved by $86.2 million on the back of an improving labour market and increased commercial property market activity, reflecting strong business confidence to invest in the Territory.”
