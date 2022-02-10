All smiles from faster, accurate technology

Digital technology is changing how dentures and dental implants are created with greater accuracy, efficiency and comfort, says LEIF SVENSSON, of Affordable Dentures and Implants.

WITH world-first processes and increased accuracy in digital smile construction, Affordable Dentures and Implants patients no longer have to endure uncomfortable “gooey” mould impressions and multiple fitting appointments – halving the time of getting their dentures and implants, says clinical director Leif Svensson.

The clinic, founded by Chris McCarthy 40 years ago and located in Colbee Court, Phillip, has a long history in denture making, says Leif, who is giving the clinic a high-tech makeover.

Using leading digital scanning technology, Leif says that being fitted for a denture or implant is easier and less invasive than ever.

“The digital intraoral scanner simply hovers inside the patient’s mouth taking a ‘panoramic-style’ 3D image,” says Leif.

Scanning at under 10 microns accuracy, which is one thousandth of a millimetre, the scanner provides the highest quality of image of a patient’s mouth that is sent to a lab and, using 3D printing technology, a patient’s dentures or implants can be finished in as little as two visits, says Leif.

“Because the digital process is shorter than the traditional method it means that these savings can be passed on to the customers,” he says.

Leif is an experienced clinical practitioner and is a global trainer and lecturer in intraoral scanning. Having taken 3000 intraoral scans, Leif says digital scanners are a “game changer” in the construction of dentures: “They have meant that the process is very comfortable, no goo and, boy, is it accurate.

“We have had patients who have refused to have dental treatment for fear of that gagging feeling. After they had been scanned they couldn’t believe how easy it was!”

Leif says that according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, Australian adults have an average of 4.5 missing teeth.

“If we understand these numbers, we also know that people have two options for their missing teeth – an implant or denture. Each of these procedures now can be done effectively and affordably with the latest digital scanning technologies.

“Getting the gaps filled with a correctly fitted denture or implant can be life changing.”

