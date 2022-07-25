Drunk driver five times over the limit on the Hume

A KAMBAH woman will face Goulburn court next month after being caught speeding on the Hume Highway while more than five times the legal alcohol limit, say NSW police.
Just before 7pm on Saturday (July 23), police detected the 31-year-old’s Hyundai Getz travelling at more than 130km/h in a 110km zone.
The female driver was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station, where she underwent a breath analysis that police say was 0.258, more than five times the legal limit.
She was charged and her licence suspended.
She will appear at Goulburn Local Court on August 24.
