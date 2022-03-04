Alleged e-scooter thief faces string of charges

A KAMBAH man has been charged with multiple vehicle thefts, burglaries and other offences after police found him allegedly riding a stolen e-scooter early this morning (March 4).

About 2.30 am police arrested the man in Kambah at a unit complex and charged him with offences relating to a series of burglaries at commercial/business premises in the Canberra region dating back to February 10.

He is expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today to face charges including three counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of theft, two counts of driving a motor vehicle without consent, taking a motor vehicle without consent, possessing stolen property, breaching parole and other driving offences.

Police believe there are others involved in these incidents. Investigation are ongoing.

Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7043995. Information can be provided anonymously.