Sunday, February 6, 2022

Amanda’s gone missing from Civic

Amanda Clarke… last seen in Civic.

FAMILY and police hold concerns for the welfare of 37-year-old Amanda Clarke, who has gone missing from Civic.

Police today (February 6) say she was last seen early on Saturday afternoon.

The describe her as having long, brown hair; brown eyes and of “medium-to-solid build”. She was wearing a white jumper with thin black horizontal stripes, light blue jeans and white sandals.

Anyone who may have any information should call 131444.

