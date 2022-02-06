Amanda’s gone missing from Civic

FAMILY and police hold concerns for the welfare of 37-year-old Amanda Clarke, who has gone missing from Civic.
Police today (February 6) say she was last seen early on Saturday afternoon.
The describe her as having long, brown hair; brown eyes and of “medium-to-solid build”. She was wearing a white jumper with thin black horizontal stripes, light blue jeans and white sandals.
Anyone who may have any information should call 131444.
