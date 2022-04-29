AMC visitor faces court for supplying meth to prisoner

A WOMAN has been arrested following a visit to to the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) where she supplied a prisoner with methamphetamine.

About 1pm on April 17, the visitor, a 31-year-old woman, attended the AMC to visit a prisoner. Police will allege that while the woman was in the visitor reception area she passed the man a small package.

Police say a short time later the prisoner was searched and the package was located, along with other prohibited items.

An analysis of the seized items that contained powdered substances indicated the presence of methamphetamine.

Yesterday (April 28), the woman was arrested and conveyed to the ACT Watch House where she was remanded overnight to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today.

She has been charged with trafficking a controlled drug and other unrelated offences.