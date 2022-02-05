Another death, but covid case numbers keep shrinking

A MAN in his sixties is the latest ACT death from COVID-19. His is the second reported death in as many days, following the death of a man in his 90s reported yesterday (February 4). There have now been 28 deaths since the virus began in Canberra.

Meanwhile, ACT Health is today reporting another significant drop in case numbers with 372, a fall on yesterday’s 449.

Of the 372 new cases recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, 209 were detected from PCR testing and 163 from rapid antigen tests.

There are now 2779 active cases in the ACT.

Hospital numbers continue to remain stable, with ACT Health reporting 63 covid patients, including one in intensive care who is also on a ventillator.