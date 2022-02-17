Anti-vax mandate protesters call for more rallies this weekend

ACT Police say they are aware of social media discussions encouraging people to come to Canberra this weekend to further protest against vaccine mandates.

Multiple rally plans have appeared throughout social media sites over the course of the week after protesters were ordered to leave the EPIC campgrounds in Mithcell last Sunday.

Protestors have since separated into smaller groups, including about 100 people who are camping at Caloola Farm near Tharwa.

With very few available camping sites in the ACT or surrounding districts, police say they’re taking a zero tolerance approach to illegal camping.

“If we encounter people illegally camping then they can expect to be moved on immediately, and if they fail to do so can face arrest and prosecution,” the police statement said.

Police say Canberrans will be advised should significant protest activity be confirmed for the weekend.