Public reports lead to arrest of wanted man

UPDATE: Police tonight (7pm, February 17) have thanked Canberra, saying they had received multiple reports in relation to the location of Kaine Gleeson and that he had been arrested late this afternoon. He is expected to face court tomorrow.

ACT Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 40-year-old Kaine Gleeson, alleging he committed “serious offences” between December 2020 and May 2021.

Mr. Gleeson is believed to be actively avoiding police and extensive efforts have been made to locate him.

Anyone with information about Mr. Gleeson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers website quoting reference number 6795308.

Information can be provided anonymously.