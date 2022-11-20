Artsday / Jane brings home a fresh look at Bach

HELEN MUSA previews a week’s worth of arts in today’s “Artsday” column.

BAROQUE oboist Jane Downer, from Austral Harmony, is home from the UK for a visit and will perform “Reviving Bach”, a concert of music originally composed by JS Bach which has been re-fashioned into fresh versions, with Canberra harpsichordist Ariana Odermatt. Wesley Music Centre, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, November 23.

JESSICA Cottis is also home on a visit and will conduct the CSO in “Infinite Possibilities”, a new commission from Canberra-bred composer Leah Curtis, Llewellyn Hall, November 23-24,

“THE Torrents” by Oriel Gray is the premier production for Lexi Sekuless’ new Mill Theatre Company, Dairy Road precinct, November 23-December 3.

POETRY at Manning Clark House this week features Gemma Nethercote-Way, Cassandra Atherton and Paul Hetherington. 11 Tasmania Circle, Forrest, 7pm-9pm, Thursday, November 24.

ECHO Theatre returns with Yasmina Reza’s wild comedy, “God of Carnage”, The Q, The Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, November 23- 26.