Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Attack ads say Pocock’s an ‘extreme Green’

One of the signs placed around Canberra.

PRESSURE on independent Senate candidate David Pocock has increased following the arrival of corflute roadside signs around Canberra depicting him as secretly a member of the Greens Party.

The attack signs, orchestrated by conservative lobby group Advance Australia, show the former Wallaby wearing a Greens Party shirt underneath his suit.

The signs seem to question the candidate’s true political footing as an independent.

Letterbox flyers from Advance Australia mailed around Canberra in recent weeks have also characterised Pocock as an “extreme Green”.

The pamphlets claim that Mr Pocock thinks “having kids is destroying the planet” and that he’s “funded by rich Green-left activists”.

Mr Pocock plans to register a complaint with the Australian Electoral Commission with regard to the ads.

“These dishonest, cheap political attack ads only serve to further add to people’s existing distrust and frustration with politics,” he said.

“This is exactly why we need federal truth in political advertising laws and a federal anti-corruption watchdog with real power and political donations reform.”

Advance Australia has been a point of controversy in recent days following a fleet of trucks from the conservative activism group with billboards reading “Women’s sport is not for men” seen around the country.

The billboards depict a photo of independent Warringah candidate Zali Steggall holding a microphone and a speech bubble saying: “That’s transphobic”. Ms Steggall described the campaign as “misleading dirt”.

The lobby group also received a warning from the Australian Electoral Commission last month over billboard trucks that suggested the Labor Party has ties to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Flyers received by Canberrans.

2 Responses to Attack ads say Pocock’s an ‘extreme Green’

Bruce Carmichael says: April 26, 2022 at 3:32 pm

Advance Australia are a barometer of how worried the local right wing candidates are. Run by ex or current liberals indicates Zed is loosing the fight for his seat. Comon Canberra let’s tip Zed out, allocate your votes to Katie, Maddy or David. Put Zed last because he will be even more ineffective for ACT (if that’s possible) with a labour government who can negotiate with independents.

Chris Pratt says: April 26, 2022 at 5:24 pm

Pocock may be accused by Advance Australia of being a ‘Greens Front’. But the National Director of Advance Australia, Liz Storer, once worked for Zed Seselja. Does that make Advance Australia a ‘Zed Front’.

