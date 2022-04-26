Attack ads say Pocock’s an ‘extreme Green’

PRESSURE on independent Senate candidate David Pocock has increased following the arrival of corflute roadside signs around Canberra depicting him as secretly a member of the Greens Party.

The attack signs, orchestrated by conservative lobby group Advance Australia, show the former Wallaby wearing a Greens Party shirt underneath his suit.

The signs seem to question the candidate’s true political footing as an independent.

Letterbox flyers from Advance Australia mailed around Canberra in recent weeks have also characterised Pocock as an “extreme Green”.

The pamphlets claim that Mr Pocock thinks “having kids is destroying the planet” and that he’s “funded by rich Green-left activists”.

Mr Pocock plans to register a complaint with the Australian Electoral Commission with regard to the ads.

“These dishonest, cheap political attack ads only serve to further add to people’s existing distrust and frustration with politics,” he said.

“This is exactly why we need federal truth in political advertising laws and a federal anti-corruption watchdog with real power and political donations reform.”

Advance Australia has been a point of controversy in recent days following a fleet of trucks from the conservative activism group with billboards reading “Women’s sport is not for men” seen around the country.

The billboards depict a photo of independent Warringah candidate Zali Steggall holding a microphone and a speech bubble saying: “That’s transphobic”. Ms Steggall described the campaign as “misleading dirt”.

The lobby group also received a warning from the Australian Electoral Commission last month over billboard trucks that suggested the Labor Party has ties to Chinese President Xi Jinping.