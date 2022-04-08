News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Friday, April 8, 2022

Sponsored Content

Aviary offers a great time amongst birds this Easter

Canberra Walk-in Aviary

PARROTS, finches, doves and quail are among the birds ready to interact at the Canberra Walk-in Aviary over the Easter holidays, says owner and manager Mick Logan. 

“The aviary is great fun for all ages. Now is the best time to get up close and personal with a range of friendly, free-flying birds,” he says. 

“While not all birds will interact with you, visitors get the chance to observe, up close, species of birds that otherwise would be hard to see in the wild.

“We provide a small plate of food and a tub of mealworms and you can wander around and feed the birds. 

“Providing the weather is fine, you can have a great time feeding the birds, taking photos or just observing our feathered friends.”

The aviary is a 1000sqm planted walk-in enclosure that has more than 500 birds from about 65 different species from Australia and the world, Mick says. 

Gold Creek Village has three other attractions, as well as cafes, gift shops and a garden centre, so it’s a great place for a day out after visiting the aviary.

The aviary is open every day, 10am-5pm, with last admissions at 4.30pm.

Canberra Walk-in Aviary, unit 13, Federation Square, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 6230 2044 or visit canberrawalkinaviary.com.au

