News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 0°/5° | Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Barr succumbs to covid

Andrew Barr’s positive RAT result.

COVID-19 has caught up with its enemy number one with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr announcing a positive test result earlier today (July 10).

“Fortunately, only mild symptoms so far,” he says in a Twitter post, apologising for those inconvenienced by cancelled meeting and events as he isolates “for at least seven days”.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews