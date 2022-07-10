Barr succumbs to covid

COVID-19 has caught up with its enemy number one with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr announcing a positive test result earlier today (July 10).
“Fortunately, only mild symptoms so far,” he says in a Twitter post, apologising for those inconvenienced by cancelled meeting and events as he isolates “for at least seven days”.
