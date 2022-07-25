‘Barry’ comes home to Queanbeyan

Here’s this week’s “Arts in the City” column by arts editor HELEN MUSA.

THE Australian Bee Gees Show has enjoyed a decade-long residency in Las Vegas, performing more than 3000 shows. The show will be at The Q, Queanbeyan, on August 4. And – what are the chances? – Michael Clift, who plays the role of Barry Gibb, was born in Queanbeyan.

A SELECTION of artworks created by First Nations artists from far-north Queensland and the Torres Strait is on display at the National Museum under the title “Belonging / Stories from Far North Queensland”. The museum acquired a collection of 415 artworks created by 103 artists working in 11 art centres across the region.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra and Pialligo Estate are co-presenting “Music in the Fields”, an eating and musical experience in the Pialligo Fields pavilion. Curated by CSO violinist Pip Thompson, the program includes selections from Tchaikovsky’s “String Quartet No. 1” and Arvo Pärt’s “Fratres”. 2pm and 6.30pm, Saturday, August 6.

THE official Gershwin website (gershwin.com) has posted news that “The Gershwin Project”, a program “CityNews” reviewer Len Power wrote and produced for Artsound FM in 2008, is now available at mixcloud.com. The 26-episode program was narrated by Bill Stephens and the music was sourced from the collection of Bert Whelan, a local Canberra Gershwin enthusiast and collector.

ARGENTINE-Canberra pianist Marcela Fiorillo was commissioned on behalf of Lia Jensen-Abbott by Albion College at Michigan University to compose a new work, “Latin American Variations on an Anton Diabelli Theme”, as part of the Albion College Diabelli Squared Project 2022. The work may be heard at youtube/jPrQBD65OyM

ANU School of Music is hosting Piano Week, August 8-11. The week brings together local and international pianists for a celebration of keyboard instruments and piano music in four concerts, including a showcase of historical instruments.