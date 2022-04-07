Beautician thrills at having a light-therapy bed

LOUISE McMahon has been the owner of Deziner Beauty for 17 years, but it wasn’t her original plan.

“I actually wanted to be a chef,” she said. “My mum was a hairdresser and I used to help her a lot, and she said to me she thought I would be really good at beauty.

“In year 10 I did work experience, so I did one week of beauty therapy and one week as a chef, and I got offered an apprenticeship in both.”

But Louise describes herself as more of a people person, and says she’s more of a giver than a receiver, so she found beauty was her truer calling.

“When I was a little girl, I used to try and make money and I’d pop up my little beauty stall and everything was $2,” said Louise.

“If you wanted your hair brushed, or I’d paint your nails, or I would give a massage, and mum was the only one paying.

“I was a real little girl doing that, I suppose; that’s why I think mum knew I should do beauty, so mum’s my biggest supporter big time.”



In her business, Louise says she tries to have all the cutting-edge technology and skincare that gives the best results.

“I wouldn’t have it if it didn’t work,” she says.

“My passion is in all this new machinery, I make sure I do my research and have the best of the best that’s out there. It costs me a lot of money, but I buy the machines with clinical studies about them, and that give guaranteed results.”

Her newest purchase is an LED light-therapy bed that she says she’s wanted for years, but couldn’t afford until now.

“I finally got into the financial position where I could get the LED bed, and could offer this to people, and I’m just getting such great responses,” she says.

One treatment takes 20 minutes, and Louise says the results for people with minor conditions are instant, and she says she has a deal for a limited time only for people who might need multiple treatments for more chronic conditions.

“It’s normally $50 a treatment, which is the 20-minute session, but if you buy a 10 pack it’s $40, and if you buy a 20 pack it’s $30.”

Visit dezinerbeauty.com.au