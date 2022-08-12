Beauty specialists help people look and feel good

This week “CityNews” speaks with Canberra’s beauty specialists who help to make clients look and feel amazing.

BEAUTY isn’t only about looking good, it’s also about feeling good. There’s nothing quite like some self-care to get you feeling beautiful, inside and out.

European-style clothing store in the heart of the Highlands

OWNER of Quintessential Exeter Rachael Norman has curated a “colourful and vibrant selection of clothing and shoes” that she says has made her store a delightful destination to visit.

“Located in a beautifully restored 1850s railway workers cottage and situated opposite the renowned Exeter General Store and Cafe, you will be immediately struck by the lively colours of our selections,” she says.

“I hope to give people an enjoyable shopping experience in the quaint atmosphere of a beautiful country village.”

The store offers a collection of European and American women’s fashion, inspired by Rachael’s visits to Europe where she says many small boutiques carry unique styles and offer personalised shopping experiences.

From dresses to pants, shirts, jumpers, shoes and scarfs, Rachael says these stylish items are all about her passion for helping people feel good in their clothes.

‘’We offer personalised styling appointments in a friendly and inclusive environment,” she says.

“It’s a relaxed place, where my customers can take their time, have a chat and a giggle, and walk out feeling happy.”

The location, the cottage, the clothes and the caring and attentive service all make the visit to Quintessential Exeter a must for anyone visiting the Highlands, says Rachael.

“The store also offers homewares, cushions, lamps, local art and lots of pretty things to brighten up your living space.”

Quintessential Exeter, 2 Exeter Road, Exeter. Call 0412 624222.

When it comes to beauty, Olivia glows all the way

OLIVIA Robinson, owner of The Glowing Complexions, says their skilled team offers a full range of professional beauty services.

Olivia began working in beauty when she was 15 and, eight years later, she says she’s never stopped learning.

“There’s always more to learn, there’s all these new ingredients to figure out and it just never stops,” she says.

She’s encouraging new people who enter the industry to do a lot of training, and practice as much as they can.

“I struggled getting used to being so close to people, because they’re in such a vulnerable state and you’re near their eyes. It’s a bit nerve-wracking to start with but you do get used to it.”

Olivia loves working in beauty, and loves that there’s new things to learn every day.

“Giving people confidence, and boosting their natural features, it makes them feel good about themselves and that’s why I love it,” she says.

“Facials are fun, and it’s satisfying to see the change in people’s face and skin.”

The Glowing Complexions, 3/16 Weetangera Place, Weetangera. Call 0401 164421 or visit theglowingcomplexions.com

A ‘perfect’ ring for a perfect partner

MATTHEW Hengge, a jeweller, designer and maker at Harlequin Jewellers, says his love of natural gemstones began when he was a young boy.

“My passion came from my grandfather, he migrated here from Germany and he’s the one who got me interested in gemstones, that’s how it all started,” says Matthew.

Now, his passion has become a career, and Harlequin Jewellers won the Canberra Region Local Business Award 2021 for Best Jewellery Store.

“It’s great, it was nice to be recognised. Me and my wife have put a lot of hard work into the business over the past seven years, so it was really really nice,” says Matthew.

He says he loves working with coloured gemstones, “I like doing diamonds too but colours are just so unique.”

“My business is very different to a typical jewellery store, because mine is all handmade, it’s all done the old-fashioned way. No two pieces are the same.

“You’ve found the perfect person. Let me help you with the perfect ring,” he says.

Harlequin Jewellers, G18/27 Lonsdale Street, Braddon. Call 0402 913503, email matthew@harlequinjewellers.com.au or visit harlequinjewellers.com.au

Beautician feels ‘right at home’ in Queanbeyan

OWNER of Deziner Beauty Louise McMahon says she’s felt right at home in the Queanbeyan community since first moving from Batemans Bay almost a decade ago.

“Everyone here is so bubbly and down to earth and really welcoming and really helped my business grow,” says Louise.

“With a passion for beauty, we team up to give the best beauty experience possible. We want to give the best we can back to the community.”

Louise, who has more than 18 years of experience in the industry, says she’s currently got a series of special deals available.

“Buy a series of six facials, and they will each be reduced down to $120 and you get $200 worth of free take-home products as well,” she says.

“Our facials are our signature treatment and we love transforming people’s faces, through facelifts and body contouring, make-up or waxing.

“We can take 10 years off your skin with all the amazing treatments and products we have, including a non-surgical facelift.”

Deziner Beauty, Shop 16/18 Cassidy’s Arcade, 72 Monaro Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 5792 or visit dezinerbeauty.com.au

Marina’s new salon makes clients ‘feel and look good’

MARINA Belibassakis opened her own hair salon, Artistry M Hair, three weeks ago.

“I’ve been hairdressing for 20 years, freelancing for the past three years and it was just time to open up my own salon and do my own thing.

“This is my journey, this is a step into doing my own thing, control my own decisions and have more freedom and flexibility, which is the dream,” she says.

“It’s nice helping people feel and look good. I like meeting people from all walks of life and making and keeping those relationships.

“We do cuts and colours, and we’re good at it,” she says.

Marina has a freelancer working with her at Artistry M Hair.

“We’ve been working together for a while, Hair by Genevieve is her business name.”

“We provide a safe environment, we’re professional, we do the best that we can and we love what we do, and we make it fun,” says Marina.

“We know what we’re doing, we’re making Artistry M Hair inviting and we’re approachable.”

Artistry M Hair, Shop 70/27 Wiseman Street, Macquarie. Call 5105 7304 or 0422 348694, or visit artistrymhair.com.au