Man charged with possessing child-abuse material

A 19-year-old Belconnen man was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing child-abuse material after police searched his home yesterday (May 6)

A personal computer, two laptops, a tablet, two mobile phones and two USB storage devices were seized. Police say they are suspected to contain child-abuse material.

In February, members of the ACT Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET) received information from the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation regarding the alleged upload of child-abuse material to a file-sharing platform.

After an investigation by JACET officers, police raided the man’s home.