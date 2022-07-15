News location:

Hot air balloon lands on Parkes Way

The hot air balloon touches down on Parkes Way. Photo:@kristengprice, Twitter.

CANBERRA commuters were puzzled this morning by a hot air balloon landing on Parkes Way.

Multiple Canberrans snapped images of the balloon which touched down on the major road at around 8.30am and caused a traffic jam.

It’s understood the landing was coordinated, with the pilot contacting police to create a safe zone.

One social media commenter said “that’ll be the best excuse ever for being late to work”.

Another observed “the speed humps are getting a bit ridiculous these days”.

