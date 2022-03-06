Beware of cheap e-scooters online

FOLLOWING several burglaries in recent weeks where e-scooters and e-bikes were stolen, police are warning buyers to be careful when buying from online marketplaces.

Police are investigating several instances where items similar to those stolen have been advertised for sale online.

Insp Craig McPherson, head of the Proactive Intervention and Diversion Team says prospective e-bike and e-scooter buyers should think before they buy.

“The old saying about something being too good to be true really does apply here,” Insp McPherson said.

“If you see a ‘brand new’ e-bike or an e-scooter offered for sale at a very cheap price, you should think twice before buying it.

“Buying stolen property not only rewards criminal behaviour, it can also put you in line to be charged for possessing stolen goods, or what you buy may be confiscated by police.

“They may also not function as expected, as some of them require a special code to be unlocked from their demonstrator mode.

“People should also be aware if they’re offered a bike or scooter without a charger, that retailers around the ACT are aware of these burglaries and may let police know about people looking to buy parts for a stolen unit.”