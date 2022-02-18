Big ideas growing in a small space 

Growing natives in a small spot can be achievable and a perfect example is a garden at the National Gallery that I was impressed with, writes gardening columnist JACKIE WARBURTON.

THE design for this south-facing garden is simple with a clever use of natives. At least three metres tall by three metres wide, the garden’s height can create privacy as well as a visual interest to view.

The main planting is Xanthorrhoea sp, a slow-growing spectacular native that grows well in Canberra. The other plantings are Brachyscome and Hardenbergia, which also grow with little care. Brachyscome decipiens, with white to mauve flowers, is also a native species worth trying. And B graminea with pink flowers and Hardenbergia violacea is local, too.

WICKING beds, which have been in vogue for a few years, water plants from below and not overhead. The moisture is drawn up through potting mix to reach the roots of the plants as a process of capillary action and is fundamental to the function of wicking beds.

It is a very water efficient way of growing food and its reservoir only needs to be filled every few days.

Adding one part perlite to 10 parts potting mix will help bulk up the material, assist with compaction. Perlite has a high water content that doesn’t break down quickly.

The most common mistake I always come across is that soil is used instead of potting mix in wicking beds.

Another bonus for having a wicking bed is they are a raised bed and better for bending over and an accessible garden for wheelchairs or a seat in the garden.

There are a few kits on the market that are easy to put together. Equally, they can be made simply from a plastic tub, PVC piping, some geotextile material, stones and potting mix. All that and a good Youtube video will get a good setup for very little cost. The main requirement is to make sure it is a minimum of 600mm deep for plants to grow effectively.

NOW’S the time to transplant any vegetables to the garden beds while the soil is warm and get the seedlings growing before autumn.

Remove all spent summer vegetables and place in the compost, give them to the chooks or get rid them into the green bin. If there is fungal diseases such as powdery mildew, don’t not compost this material. Dig over the soil to a spade depth, and make sure the soil is loose and drains well. Add a little lime in the soil and a pH soil level of 6-6.5 would be ideal for brassicas. Brussels sprouts, cabbage and cauliflower seedlings can be planted where there were legumes growing such as beans and peas. There will be nitrogen in the soil that the brassica family will benefit from.

Protect seedlings from cabbage moths with the Diapel and sprinkle diatomaceous earth around the seedlings to protect them from crawling night critters. There is still time to put in lettuces and silver beet seedlings, and beetroot and carrots by seed. Feed citrus with a granulated citrus fertiliser or a pelletised fertiliser and keep well-watered as fruit begins to mature.

IF hydrangea flower heads are drying off, they can be cut off and, leaving a 40-50cm stalk, hung upside down to preserve them for dried-flower arrangements.

Hydrangea heads that are left to age on the plant are called antiquing. As the weather cools and the flower heads can be a great attraction as they age to rich greens, reds and purples.

Hopefully, with the humid garden conditions we have had this season there won’t be any powdery mildew about to destroy the flowers and the flowers can be cut off before the first frost.

