Big, new pharmacy ‘bursting’ with value offers

THE Your Discount Chemist Group has announced the imminent opening of one of its largest superstores in Tuggeranong.

The opening on Monday (August 15) will be the 14th store for the family owned and run discount chain.

Fawaz Khodary, CEO and founder of Your Discount Chemist Group, says that at nearly 600sqm, the Greenway shop will be one of the largest pharmacies in the Canberra region.

“It will be bursting with great value offers for all ages and it is with tremendous happiness and genuine excitement that we announce the opening of Your Discount Chemist Tuggeranong”, he says.

“We hope that Canberrans enjoy shopping for all their favourite brands in our modern, wide-aisled store, all while taking advantage of our genuine everyday low prices and our razor-sharp prescription prices.

“Our superstore is filled with all your favourite vitamins, cosmetics, skincare, fragrances and even petcare all at our discounted prices.”

Your Discount Chemist Tuggeranong, Shop 13-15 2, 38 Reed St North, Greenway ACT. Call 6293 3782.