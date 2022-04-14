Breaking through the barriers to a trades career

Quality Training in Construction (QTiC) offers a training methodology that enhances diversity in the construction and trades sector, says founder and CEO LYNNE SHEFFIELD.

“QTiC is the ACT Training Awards Winner in the collaboration category for 2017, 2018, 2020 and runner up in 2019,” says Quality Training in Construction CEO Lynne Sheffield.

Lynne has worked in the construction industry as a trade specialist and a respected trainer for more than 20 years, and was a finalist in the ACT VET Teacher/Trainer of the year in the ACT Training Awards in 2020.

Under Lynne’s guidance, QTiC has explored methodologies to strengthen its training model to ensure results are positive for learners, employers and the industry.

“The CPC20120 Certificate II in Construction focuses on upskilling candidates that are unemployed, disenfranchised, migrants and refugees, youth at risk and identifies candidates willing to work and enter into apprenticeships yet face significant barriers to start in the trades sector,” says Lynne.

Lynne says she’s proud that her organisation has trained more than 500 students and as an ongoing apprenticeship program in CPC33020 Certificate III in bricklaying/blocklaying which reinforces close industry collaboration with the employers of these apprentices.

“QTiC has a track record of securing better than 80 per cent of our graduates into employment, which is well above the industry average,” says Lynne.

“Entering the labour market in the first instance is very challenging for refugees, with an unemployment rate of 20 per cent for migrants on humanitarian visas and of those using jobactive, 69 per cent have spent more than a year looking for a job.

“In undertaking this program QTiC is imparting knowledge, building a participant’s knowledge and therefore confidence to take on a paying role in the construction industry. The program gives the participant structure, responsibility, confidence and, most of all, high-demand, valuable skills they can make a living from.”

Lynne says QTiC has offered the Certificate II in Construction program to a number of different minority groups over the last six years; youth at risk, immigrants and refugees, women, long term unemployed, and indigenous Australians.

The cohorts have all had different concerns with entering into training and education and following on to employment. Mentoring has been found to be beneficial to candidates, and QTiC has developed the concept of mentoring to enhance learning outcomes.

“Mentoring is used to steer a candidate to a job, an apprenticeship or further education and gives participants valuable insight into career pathways into the construction industry, how to transition into work, while also providing valuable advice on work/life balance all from experienced construction industry experts,” she says.

“Long-term mentoring was piloted by QTiC in our Building Women for Construction program and we have found greater success in keeping those participants engaged on the path they have decided to take in education or employment.”

QTiC have encountered immigrants who lack the confidence in themselves and their skills which is exacerbated by lack of verbal, and in some cases written, English language skills.

“This program works with immigrants to develop their English skills, tailored to the construction industry, and practical skills which gives greater confidence in themselves and gains employment and self-respect,” she says.

There is a national skills shortage for all trades, especially bricklaying.

“When a candidate is engaged in a QTiC training opportunity, employers know they are hiring a fully trained employee that is experienced on building sites.

“The CPC20120 Certificate II in Construction provides training to participants in WH&S, construction tools/materials, plans and specifications, measurements, and calculations, working safely at heights, concreting and steel fixing to name a few of the units to be trained. The inclusion to the program CPCCWHS1001 Prepare to Work Safely in the Construction Industry (White Card) and 10675NAT Asbestos Awareness,” she says.

A candidate completing the CPC20120 Certificate II in Construction and wishing to undertake an apprenticeship, for example in the bricklaying/blocklaying trade, is provided with credit transfer for some of the competency.

“QTiC has a large number of construction-industry stakeholders who are engaged, supportive and prepared for our graduates, ready to engage them as apprentices,” she says.

More information at

qualitytraininginconstruction. com.au