Bruce Glanville dies after long health battle

WELL-known and respected Canberra chartered accountant Bruce Glanville has died after a long, brave battle with illness.

He was the independent chair of publicly listed, Canberra-based gym business Viva Leisure. The company, which operates more than 120 health clubs within the ACT, NSW, Queensland and Victoria under the Club Lime and Hiit Republic brands, disclosed his death to the ASX on April 7.

A gregarious, larger-than-life character, Mr Glanville had an enduring passion for sport, especially horse racing and was no stranger to attending the Melbourne Cup.

Ex ACTTAB CEO Roger Smeed worked closely with Bruce Glanville for more more than seven years said: “Bruce was an outstanding chairman [of ACTTAB], a great mentor and good friend.

“He oversaw the resolution of the difficult VITAB period of ACTTAB’s history which then ensured that the organisation grew and contributed substantial funds to the Canberra community and racing industry. He will be sadly missed”.

Previously a partner in accounting firm Duesburys (1976-1998), Mr Glanville worked for Rolins Consulting (1998-2004) and Deloitte (2004-2010). He was the sole principal of Rolins Consulting.

He served in a wide range of commercial appointments as a director, including public companies and business ventures in the private and public sectors. He acted as a director to several companies engaged in property ownership and investing generally.

More locally, he is well-known in Canberra for his community work as chair of Chartered Accountants Advisory Group-Canberra, ACT TAB, Totalcare Limited , Tjapukai Cultural Park, Manuka Board of Management, G & L Warehouse and Project 2000.

He is survived by wife Deanne and their children and families.