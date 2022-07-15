Budget to fund $4.2 million office for water

THE ACT government will dedicate $4.2 million of the territory budget to a new central office tasked with providing better water management and policy.

The government says the office will provide a central point for coordination, which has before now been managed across different parts of the ACT.

The office will be established over the next two years.

The government says they have been working with Icon Water to replace the non-potable water pipeline in Uriarra Village in an effort to increase water supply for firefighting.

New flood inundation modelling will also be undertaken over the next two years for higher risk parts of the Molonglo and Queanbeyan Rivers.

The budget will also provide $722,000 over two years to the ACT’s Environment Protection Authority, including additional resources to support compliance monitoring and regulatory oversight activities.