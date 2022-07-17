Budget to fund new Gungahlin school

FUNDING for the design of a new public secondary college in Gungahlin will be set aside in the upcoming ACT Budget.

The budget, to be handed down on August 2, will also include the funding needed to build a planned high school at Taylor, which is set to open in 2024 and will cater for up to 800 students.

The ACT government has also began work on an expansion to Margaret Hendry School providing spots for 600 more students.

Education Minister Yvette Berry said the government is working towards ensuring that every Canberra parent can send their children to high-quality public schools.

“The expansion of Margaret Hendry School and the construction of a new high school in Taylor are a key part of our plans to ensure that every family that wants to attend a high-quality public school can do so in their local area,” Berry said.

“I’m also pleased to confirm that we are starting the master planning and preliminary design works on a second college for Gungahlin, I know this is an issue that is of interest to residents in Gungahlin and the first steps towards the delivery of a second college for Gungahlin are now underway.”

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the government was undertaking the most ambitious school infrastructure investment program since self-government in 1989.

“CityNews” contacted the ACT government to ask how much funding has been set aside for the design and planning of the new school in Gungahlin.