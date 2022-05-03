Building fire closes city lane

UPDATE: Firefighters have departed the scene and Alinga Street has reopened.
Investigations have confirmed that work crews on the roof of the building were undertaking hot works at the time the building’s fire alarm system was activated.
AN Alinga Street lane is closed as ACT Fire and Rescue fight a building fire on the corner of Northbourne Avenue this morning (May 3).
Firefighters are trying to find the source of the fire, and the building has been evacuated.
The lane, near the city bus interchange, is closed, but Northbourne Avenue remains unaffected for now. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
