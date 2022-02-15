Bush fire grants kick-starts projects across Eden-Monaro

THE federal government’s Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program has finally come through with $30 million allocated for community projects across the region, Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain says.

More than $5 million will go to seven projects in the Queanbeyan-Palerang council area, $10 million to 21 projects in the Bega Valley, $2.8 million for seven projects in the Snowy Monaro and $9 million for 12 projects in the Snowy Valleys.

In the Eden-Monaro electorate – which includes much of the NSW far south coast and Snowy Mountain region – one million hectares burned during the Black Summer bushfires.

Ms McBain, who recently called on the federal government to speed up the rollout of the funds to fire affected communities, said she was glad to see a number of worthwhile projects receive much-needed support.

“People in our communities have been doing it really tough for a long time now, and this funding will no doubt give some of our communities a really good boost and will allow some fantastic local projects to get off the ground,” Ms McBain said.