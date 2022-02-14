Campers arrested as police sweep EPIC

THREE people have been arrested following today’s (February 14) police operation to remove remaining protesters camping at Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC).

Thousands of anti-vaccine mandate protesters were camping at EPIC but were ordered to leave the campsite by Sunday (February 13), due to the grounds being used for the upcoming Canberra Show.

This morning police moved in to remove remaining campers at the site. A man and a woman were arrested and charged with trespass, and a second man was charged with trespass and resisting arrest.

ACT Policing have warned that “low level” protest activity may continue to occur in the Parliamentary Triangle and other areas in the coming days.

It’s understood that some of the protesters who left EPIC have moved to other campsites, including the Cotter campground.