Can ‘Thrones’ prequel make it king of TV again?

Can the sequel to the “Game of Thrones” bring back the glory days, wonders streaming columnist NICK OVERALL.

A MONUMENTAL weight lies on the shoulders of “House of the Dragon” – the much anticipated spin-off to “Game of Thrones” that finally hits streaming this week.

Two-hundred million dollars in the making, this prequel series, set to be one of 2022’s flagship television events, must restore the faith of fans left crushed by the “Game of Thrones” finale three years ago.

Heavy on spectacle but light on substance, the show’s infamous ending was disappointing, to say the least.

On IMDb it holds a meagre 4.1 out of 10 as an average score from audience members, a stark contrast compared to the episodes of the show’s height such as “The Rains of Castamere” or “Battle of the Bastards”, both of which hold an almost unseen 9.9 out of 10.

Some fans are still so let down by the botched conclusion that the thought of revisiting Westeros is just not interesting enough to warrant committing to a new series.

But cautious hype is still in the air. “House of the Dragon” has the potential to make “Game of Thrones” the king of television once again.

So what’s it all about?

The story winds the clock back 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”, in an era of Westeros that looks very different from what viewers saw in the original series.

The Targaryen family are at the height of their power and sit on the Iron Throne, but trouble brews as King Viserys I must choose who is to be his heir.

In very “Game of Thrones” fashion, a war of succession breaks out, turning into what’s described as “the beginning of the end of the House Targaryen.”

Former time lord Matt Smith is the big name on the cast. He takes on the role of Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of the king and heir presumptive.

He’s joined by Emma D’Arcy playing Rhaenyra Targaryen, who although the eldest of Viserys and hungry for her seat on the throne, is unable to take power because she’s a woman. See where this is headed?

To what will no doubt be the joy of many fans, George RR Martin, the writer of the “Song of Ice and Fire” books that served as the basis of “Game of Thrones” universe, has had a heavy hand in the project.

Many argue that the original series declined in quality only after the plot overtook Martin’s books, which he’s known to write notoriously slowly. (It’s been more than 11 years since his last book was published in the “Game of Thrones” series)

Thankfully, “House of the Dragon” promises that it used the pages of his “Fire and Blood” prequel novel as its inspiration, but only “portions”.

The series has vowed to bring back all the things that made “Game of Thrones’” a sensation; breathtaking battles, ruthless politicking and, of course, would it even be “Game of Thrones” without a boundary-pushing amount of graphic sex?

Apparently there’s so much of it in “House of the Dragon” that it had star Matt Smith himself questioning the necessity.

“You do find yourself asking, do we need another sex scene?” Smith remarked in an interview with “Rolling Stone” magazine.

“Slightly too much, if you ask me”

Despite the tarnished legacy of “Game of Thrones”, there’s no doubt it remains something of television royalty.

Even amidst its contentious final season, the show brought in almost 20 million viewers each week, and set a new, cinematic standard for the blockbuster on the small screen.

“House of the Dragon” now has a chance to recapture that legacy, and restore “Thrones” to the higher echelons of popular-culture that it once so steadfastly held.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Streaming on Binge from August 22.