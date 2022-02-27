Canberra covid case numbers steady

THE number of new cases of COVID-19 has steadied today (February 27), with ACT Health notifying 495 infections (265 were PCR detections and 230 from rapid antigen testing).
The ACT has 3829 active cases and has just reached 49,088 cases since March 12.
There are 43 people in hospital today with covid, up two on yesterday, but none are in intensive care nor on a ventilator.
