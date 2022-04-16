Canberra covid cases yo-yo down again

NEW daily COVID-19 cases have yoyoed down again in Canberra, according to the latest figures from ACT Health today (April 16).

There are 856 (468 PCR and 388 RAT) new infections today compared with Thursday’s 1074. The ACT has 5565 active cases. The territory has had a total of 92,330 reported cases of covid since March 12 last year.

Sixty people remain in hospital with covid, including two people in intensive care and one on a ventilator.