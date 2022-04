DAILY covid infection numbers in Canberra continue to soften with 718 new cases reported today (April 3) compared to 808 yesterday and 1014 on Friday.

Of the new cases reported by ACT Health, 414 infections were detected by PCR testing and 304 with rapid antigen tests.

There are currently 5952 active cases in the ACT and a total of 80,229 cases have been reported since March 12 last year.