Canberra covid numbers stay below 1000

LESS than 1000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Canberra, for a third day in a row.

New cases in the ACT reached 739 today (April 4), compared to 718 cases yesterday (April 3), and 808 on Saturday (April 2).

The territory’s pandemic case tally now sits at 80,964.

There are currently 45 people in hospital with the virus, four in intensive care, and two requiring a ventilator.

Meantime, covid cases in the southern NSW region continue to drop, with 307 new cases recorded today.

Of the new cases, 94 were detected in Queanbeyan-Palerang, 60 in Goulburn Mulwaree, and 23 in the Yass Valley.