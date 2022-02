ACT Health is reporting 478 new cases of covid today (February 26), of which 161 were detected by PCR and 317 by rapid antigen testing.

This is a big drop on yesterday’s 773 new cases, which reflected a rise in the outbreak at the ANU in which m ore than 600 students had tested positive to the virus following the university’s Orientation Week activities.

There are currently 3922 active cases in the ACT.

Canberra has 41 people in hospital with covid, including two in intensive care. No one is on a ventilator.