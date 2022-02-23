Canberra is the world’s least-known capital city

CANBERRA has been revealed as Australia’s best kept secret, with the national capital claiming the title as the least-known capital city, according to a new study.

Theknowledgeacademy.com asked which popular capital cities tourists know the least, and used an online analytics tool to discover which developed countries have the most search queries relating to their capital city.

Canberra topped the chart as the least-known capital city, with 4.68 million annual searches querying what was Australia’s capital city.

Ottawa was the second-least known capital city, with 2.976 million annual searches asking what the capital of Canada was.

Beijing in China, was the third-least known capital city, which had 2.868 million searches, followed by New Delhi in India.

London was the best-known capital city, followed by Washington in the United States.