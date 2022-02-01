Canberra Liberals announce shadow cabinet reshuffle

CANBERRA Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee has this morning (February 1) announced a shadow cabinet reshuffle following the election of new deputy opposition Leader, Jeremy Hanson.

The reshuffle will see Yerrabi representative Leanne Castley promoted to shadow minister for health, mental health and and wellbeing and Brindabella representative Nicole Lawder take on opposition whip along with the environment, heritage and water portfolio.

Giulia Jones, who triggered the reshuffle from her resignation yesterday as deputy opposition leader, will take on early childhood education and retain multicultural affairs.

Ms Lee herself is stepping away from the shadow attorney general portfolio which will go to Peter Cain, but will retain treasury, economic development, tourism and major projects. She is also taking on energy and emissions reduction in addition to climate action.