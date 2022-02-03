Canberra office vacancy rate hits 14-year low

CANBERRA has recorded its lowest office space vacancy rate since 2008, a report has revealed.

The Property Council of Australia’s Office Market Report, released today (February 3), shows that the overall office vacancy rate in the territory dropped from 7.7 per cent to 6.2 per cent over the six months to February 2022, and almost half the average vacancy rate nationally.

The ACT now has the second lowest office vacancy rate of all the capital cities.

Vacancy rates are calculated on whether a lease is in place, not whether the tenant’s employees are occupying the space or working from home.

While the pandemic has forced many people to work from home, the Property Council’s ACT executive director Adina Cirson said it was “pleasing” to see the demand for office space in Canberra.

“The results highlight the continued tightening and resilience of the ACT office market – and sends an incredibly positive signal to those looking to invest in the nation’s capital,” said Ms Cirson.

“The Commonwealth employment base and long term tenancies which continue to be sought in Canberra are no doubt helping drive positive demand for office space.”

The report also indicated that Canberra’s vacancy rate across premium office space was just 2.4 per cent, the lowest of all capital cities.

More than 116,000 square metres of office space is expected to hit the Canberra market in 2022.