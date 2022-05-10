Canberra records 56th covid death

ACT Health has today (May 10) reported the death of a man in his 90s with COVID-19, Canberra’s 56th covid related death since the start of the pandemic.

It comes as Canberra records 987 new cases, with 397 form PCR testing and 590 from RATs.

There are 73 people in hospital with covid, with five people in the intensive care unit and two needing ventilation.

On the vaccination front, 75.7 per cent of people aged 16+ have received three doses of a vaccine, and 80.6 per cent of children between five and 11 have received one dose.

Across the Territory, there are 5749 active cases.