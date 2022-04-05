Canberra records another covid death and a rise in cases

ACT Health has reported the death of a woman in her 90s with COVID-19 today (April 5), as Canberra records a jump in case numbers.

The ACT recorded 918 positive results today, with 389 coming from PCR tests and 529 from rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There are five people in intensive care around Canberra for covid related treatment, up from four people yesterday.

There are 41 people in hospital with covid, and two are being ventilated.

On the vaccination front, 98.7 per cent of Canberrans aged five and older have received two does of a COVID-19 vaccine, 80.4 per cent of children between five and 11 have received one dose, and 73.6 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received three doses.

Active cases number 5471, with 81,821 recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.