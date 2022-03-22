Canberra records more than 1000 new covid cases

THERE were more than a thousand new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Canberra, according to the latest numbers from ACT Health today (March 22).

In the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday 1014 new covid cases were detected in the ACT, with 5728 active cases.

Of the new cases, 381 were detected by PCR tests and 633 by RATs.

The number of covid patients in hospital has dropped to 38, three of whom are in intensive care. There is one person on a ventilator.

In total, 71.7 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have had their booster vaccine dose. 79.7 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose and 33.6 per cent have had two doses.

Meanwhile, in southern NSW, there were 483 new covid cases recorded, 145 of which were detected in the Queanbeyan-Palerang area.