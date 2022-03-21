Canberra to adopt new traffic monitoring system

NEW traffic monitoring technology is to be installed helping Canberra drivers navigate traffic disruptions across the city, the ACT government says.

Transport minister Chris Steel says a combination of bluetooth sensors and new intersection cameras will be installed in “strategic locations” across the centre of Canberra, where disruption and congestion are likely.

Data gathered will then be used to provide up-to-date information about journey times and potential disruptions through wireless signage on the roads, and is also set to be published on radio and social media channels.

Mr Steel hopes the new technology will help ease disruption on Canberra roads.

“Providing reliable information in real time will mean commuters can make informed choices before or during their trip,” Mr Steel said.

“This might mean choosing a different route, traveling at a different time or jumping on public transport.

“This is just one of the ways we will be supporting Canberrans to rethink their routes and rethink their routines as major infrastructure works are delivered in the city.”

The government is also investing in a new park and ride facility in Mawson. The project will involve converting 70 existing car parks, on Beasley Street, into park and ride spaces.