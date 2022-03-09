Canberra to host 2022 Women’s State of Origin

CANBERRA’S GIO Stadium will this year host the NRL Women’s State of Origin.

It’ll be the first time the competition will be played on neutral ground, having first kicked off in Sydney in 2018.

“Both states have won two Origin matches each, so it’s fitting the fifth game is played at a neutral venue,” said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

“Canberra becoming the first neutral venue to host the event is another step in the evolution and growth of the women’s game.”

Canberra Raiders CEO Don Furner said having the match at GIO Stadium is an exciting boost to the club and local supporters.

“We know the local community will support the match,” said Mr Furner.

“The Raiders are working hard on our bid to secure an NRLW team for 2023 and high-profile women’s matches in Canberra will go a long way to showing our commitment and passion for the women’s game.”

The fixture is set for June 24 and tickets will be on sale from March 16.