Canberra transport costs jump by $75 a week, says AAA

TRANSPORT costs have risen by more than $70 a week nationally throughout 2021, according to new figures. In Canberra, the annual rise was more than $75 a week.

In its latest Transport Affordability Index, the Australian Automobile Association data shows average weekly household transport costs have increased by as much as $70.18 in capital city households to $413.71 a week and by $70.17 in regional households to average $341.68 a week. Canberra has risen to $395.79 a week, a rise on 2020’s $320.28.

AAA managing director Michael Bradley said: “Rising fuel prices continue to be a significant contributor to cost of living pressures across both regional and metropolitan Australia.

“With a federal election and two state elections this year, this index is a timely reminder that policies that further increase transport costs need to be avoided.”

Sydney is Australia’s most expensive capital city for transport costs averaging $485.13 a week, followed by Melbourne ($457.12) and Brisbane ($454.70). Bunbury and Alice Springs are the most expensive regional cities tied at $360.88 a week followed by Geelong ($357.28).

