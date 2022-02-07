Canberrans delay GP visit due to cost, report finds

THE ACT had the second-highest rate of residents delaying visits to their general practitioner in the country last year because of the cost, a report found.

Some 4.7 per cent of Canberrans delayed seeing their GP because of the cost in 2020-21, almost double the national average of 2.4 per cent, and Tasmania was the only jurisdiction with a higher rate, at 5.6 per cent.

The figures were revealed in the latest Productivity Commission report on government services on primary health care, released recently.

It showed the ACT’s rate of residents delaying GP appointments was in the top two every year for the past five.

The ACT also had the highest rate of residents delaying filling or not filling prescription because of the cost in 2020-21.

The report further revealed that the ACT had the second lowest proportion of specialists offering bulk billing services to patients, at 29.8 per cent, compared to the national average of 35 per cent.

The ACT also had the highest average out-of-pocket costs for specialist appointments at $112, compared to $93 nationally, and the highest average out-of-pocket costs for allied health appointments at $75, compared to $55 nationally.

The ACT Council of Social Services (ACTCOSS) CEO Dr Emma Campbell said the ACT and federal government’s need to do more to improve access to health services for those on low incomes.

“Despite the ACT being viewed as a relatively well-off jurisdiction, nearly one in ten Canberrans live in low-income households,” Dr Campbell said.

“They are among Australia’s most disadvantaged and must be protected by the safety net of an adequate healthcare system.

“In the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is deeply concerning that individuals and families in the ACT are delaying visits to the GP or filling medical prescriptions due to cost.

“No one should have to make a choice between putting food on the table and accessing medical care.”