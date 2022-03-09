Canberra’s big day, everyone’s invited to the party

Funky Trop. Koko Loco Dancers. Nainmurra Nguurruu in the capital. Photo: Jamila Toderas Chorizo Chasers. Canberra in Colour Workshop. Yummy Time Dumpling.

COMMONWEALTH Park will host Canberra Day celebrations on Monday, March 14, and everyone’s invited, says Events ACT’s Ross Triffitt.

“From 11am to 8pm, we welcome people to Commonwealth Park to celebrate everything that’s great about Canberra,” says Ross, the executive branch manager.

Canberra Day is a public holiday to celebrate the official naming of the city by Lady Denman, the wife of the then Governor-General Lord Denman, at a ceremony on March 12, 1913 .

With three entertainment stages and more than 40 stalls, this year’s celebrations focus on the multicultural communities that make up Canberra, with food, beverages and entertainment from around the globe.

The program includes performances celebrating cultural diversity and vibrancy, local community group activities, games for the kids, roving and family entertainment, making it a great family day out.

“With the cancellation of the Multicultural Festival (due to covid), we wanted to deliver the great experiences that we all missed out on with a huge range of food vendors and community groups that will showcase the best that the city has to offer,” says Ross.

He says it’s never been a better time to feel proud to be a Canberran and support local businesses who have been doing it tough, with community organisations and vendors at the Canberra Day festivities benefitting from the trade on the day.

“Come along, buy some great food and enjoy the wonderful collective experience of Canberra Day,” says Ross.

Stalls and food vendors

A wide range of food vendors and community organisation stalls will be at the Canberra Day celebrations at Commonwealth Park. Stalls include:

Pacific Island Bar – experience the flavours of Pacific Islands with refreshing drinks.

Canberra India Council – Clothing, henna and a vegetarian food stall.

Federation of Chinese Associations ACT – Chinese art, calligraphy, games and books.

Australian Colombian Association – Showcasing the flavours of Latin American cuisine.

My Island Kitchen ACT – A small, family-run food truck selling Pacific Island cuisine.

Canberra Academy of Languages – Providing information about language learning, bilingualism, multilingualism, community languages, the diversity of languages in the Canberra area, and their benefits.

Multilingual Story Walk for Canberra Day – Story boards across the site, each in different languages.

Workshops

Kung Fu Wushu

Enjoy an energetic and fun Kung Fu Wushu Workshop, held at Commonwealth Park throughout the day. The classes will be a mix of kung fu, tai chi, lion-dragon dancing and women’s self defence.

Canberra in Colour

Book into the two afternoon sessions to participate in the Canberra in Colour Art Workshop, hosted by the Tuggeranong Arts Centre. Join award-winning artist Lily Platts and learn visual art skills to create an artwork responding to the Canberra community.

Taking inspiration from a work created by Lily during the class, participants will be guided through the process of painting an iconic Canberra bus stop, receiving step-by-step demonstrations along the way. The program pace and structure will ensure you create a work you love, even if you are a complete beginner.

Bookings are essential, visit enlightencanberra.com/program/canberra-day/

Entertainment

Stage 88

11:00-11:15 Welcome to Country – Wally Bell

11:15-1:35 Brindabella Chorus

11:35-11:50 Dragon Boat Presentation

11:50-12:15 Art Song for All

12:30-12:50 Segalise Mauritian Dance Performance

1:00-1:05 Minister’s Welcome (Minister Tara Cheyne)

1:15-1:40 Canberra Celtic Pipe Band

2:00-2:45 John Mackey Improvisation Project [ANU School of Music]

3:05-3:25 Koko Loco Dancers

3:45-4:30 Mi Hermano y Yo

4:50-5:35 Nyash

5:55-6:40 Funky Trop

7:00-8:00 African Band

Stage Two (Parkes Way Stage)

11:00-11:20 ACT Chinese Association Cultural performance group

11:30-11:50 Canberra Celtic Dance School & The Joy Reiher School of Scottish Dancing

11:50-12:30 Canberra in Poem workshops

12:30-1:30 China on Stage

1:45-2:15 Mother Tongue from the Balkans

3:15-3:30 Raio de Sol drummers rove in front of stage

3:30-4:00 A Stellar Line Up

4:20-4:40 ACT Maori Performing Arts/Tumanako Maori Cultural Group

5:00-5:20 Ukranian Folkloric Dance

5:30-5:50 Escola do Samba

6:10-6:55 Super Rats

7:15-8:00 Los Chavos

Stage Three (Dance Stage)

11:30-11:50 Merici College Dance Troupe

12:00-12:20 Bronwyn Buasavanh with Bedazzled

12:30-12:50 Ukranian Folkloric Dance

1:00-1:20 Canberra Palestinian Community: Palestinian Wedding

1:30-1:50 Tibetan Farming Dance

2:00-2:20 Bellyup Bellydance

2:30-2:50 Dancers Without Borders

2:50-3:00 Raio de Sol drummers rove in front of stage

3:00-3:20 Danza de los Diablos (Baila Chile)

3:30-3:50 Serbian Folklore Canberra

4:00-4:20 Australia School of Contemporary Chinese

4:30-4:50 Kung Fu Wushu (inc. brick smashing)

5:00-5:20 Mosaic Bellydance

5:30-5:50 Canberra Burns Club / Canberra City Combined Pipe & Drum Band

6:00-6:20 Obsidian Bellydance with Quake

6:30-6:50 Salvadorian Dance

7:00-7:20 Momposina Colombian Dance

More at: enlightencanberra.com/program/canberra-day/