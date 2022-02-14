Canberra’s covid cases numbers drop off

ACT Health is today (February 14) reporting a drop in COVID-19 numbers with 375 new cases, a fall on yesterday’s 458.

Of the 375 new infections detected in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (February 13), 187 were from PCR testing and 188 from RATs.

Fifty one patients are in ACT hospitals with the virus, four in intensive care and two on ventilators.

There are now 2453 active cases in the ACT.

More than 60 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have had a booster shot.