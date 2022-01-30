Canberra’s covid restrictions extended for another month

RESTRICTIONS around mask wearing and venue capacity have been extended in Canberra by at least four weeks.

“Low level” indoor restrictions such as density limits, mandatory face masks and use of the Check in CBR app will remain in place until February 25, with a review to be undertaken by the ACT government in two weeks time.

Seated service at hospitality and licensed businesses, including cafes, bars, nightclubs and indoor entertainment venues will continue, and dancing is still not permitted.

With the ongoing spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Andrew Barr, said it was important to continue with measures that help “flatten the curve” and protect those most at risk of serious illness.

“The extension of these measures is a sensible step to mitigate virus transmission during a period on increased activity,” said Mr Barr.

“We’re anticipating much more movement across the community over the coming weeks as Canberrans go back to work and schools reopen.”

The ACT government is also encouraging Canberrans to work from home in February.