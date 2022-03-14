Canberra’s daily covid numbers continue to drop

DAILY covid cases continue to trend downwards in the ACT.

ACT health today (March 14) reports 599 new infections tallied from 313 PCR tests and 286 rapid antigen tests. Since Friday the daily numbers over the weekend have been 791, 704 and 649 respectively.

Active cases numbers have also fallen to 3880.

Covid hospital cases stand at 38 patients today. Three are in intensive care, but none require a ventilator.