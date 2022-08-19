Canberra’s trusted experts in all sorts of fields

In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks with a variety of experts, all driven to share their skills and services with the ACT region.

WHETHER it’s health, legal advice, or just one of life’s more relaxing matters, it always feels better to know there’s an expert behind the service you’re receiving.

Luckily, no matter what it is, there’s an expert in Canberra ready to share their skills, some of whom have spent decades building their knowledge and passion.

This week “CityNews” speaks with a variety of specialists all driven to share their services with the ACT region.

Pain specialists host camps to support families

ARTHRITIS ACT will run two camps to help kids living with a pain or fatigue condition and their families.

CEO Rebecca Davey says the camps, held in October and March, will be taking a “whole family approach” that aims to bring families together.

“We’ve got our exercise physiologists coming along who are going to teach the family unit as a group exercise for these kids,” says Rebecca.

“We’re also going to have some demonstrations of practical skills and some work with a dietitian, talking about food and using food to manage pain and fatigue.

“It’s actually really hard being a parent and being a sibling of an unwell child, so we’ve also got our art therapist and counsellor delivering education and support sessions and we also have some fun activities families will be able to do together.”

Rebecca says the team of specialists at Arthritis ACT are also excited to be working with researchers at the University of Canberra on new research around the management of osteoarthritis.

“We’ve got studies on hand arthritis and knee arthritis, and we’re looking for people who would like to participate in those studies,” she says.

“The hand study includes just one week of a client’s participation. The knee study includes being involved in the Good Life with Arthritis: Denmark (GLA:D) program, so not only will they get to be part of the study but they will also be able to hopefully fix up their knee osteoarthritis and make their knee feel better.”

Arthritis ACT, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041, or visit arthritisact.org.au

Pain centre offers complete treatment journey

CANBERRA Region Neurology and Pain Centre provides multi-modal care from diagnostic services to treatment, including a newly opened day hospital.

By combining their professional medical specialties and creating a one-stop, comprehensive centre, the founders, neurologist Dr Yash Gawarikar and specialist pain medicine physician, Dr Roopa Gawarikar say their centre offers the complete journey from consultation, diagnostic tests, treatment and rehabilitation under one roof using a co-ordinated team approach.

The on-site day hospital at Corinna Chambers, Woden, is a licensed health facility and is fully accredited by national standards (NSQHS).

“The inclusion of a day hospital ensures that patients can access all their treatment here,” says Dr Yash.

A physiotherapist, exercise physiologist, massage therapist and yoga therapist are also part of the multi-disciplinary team involved in patient care.

“Consultant neurologist Dr Zhai is a valuable member of our team. He sees patients with various neurological disorders,” says Dr Roopa.

Their philosophy at their centre is to put patients first and provide specialist care for those with neurological conditions or chronic pain or both.

Canberra Region Neurology and Pain Centre, Units 2-4 Corinna Chambers, Ground Floor, 36-38 Corinna Street, Phillip. Visit crneurologyandpain.com.au or call 6253 0066.

Where it’s never too early to start learning music

“FAMILY is at the heart of BMS Academy,” says owner Bronwen Mackenzie.

Originally founded in 1982 by Jill Bellchambers (as Bellchambers Music School), Bronwen bought the business in 2016, which today teaches music to people of any age who want to pick up an instrument.

Bronwen says she always wanted the school to be a place where families felt like part of a community, and where her son could sit and do homework while waiting for his own music lesson.

“It was important to me that we welcome not only our students’ families, but also the families of our teachers and staff,” she says.

“This skill and passion is evident in the sound of laughter and learning which spills out of the rooms.”

It’s never too early to start learning music at BMS Academy, says Bronwen.

The academy welcomes its tiniest musicians from the age of one, and the current oldest student is Barry who, at 84, has been learning piano for more than 10 years.

“Learning music at any age is so beneficial not just for the brain, but for the soul, too”, Bronwen says.

“We’re known for our group classes for one to seven-year-olds, but it’s so lovely to see adults returning to lessons in retirement, or parents having a bit of ‘me time’ each week in their lessons.

“We don’t teach the bagpipes,but we teach pretty much everything else!”

BMS Academy, 38 Colbee Court, Phillip. Call 6281 6270, visit bmsacademy.com.au or email hello@bmsacademy.com.au

Quality legal advice secures peace of mind

IT’S important to get legal advice before committing to the sale or purchase of property, says Capon & Hubert property and commercial solicitor Daryn Griffiths.

Daryn says the ACT and NSW are unique in that they don’t offer cooling off periods to the same extent as other states and territories.

“In the ACT and NSW our cooling off period is much shorter, generally seven days or five business days. We have a system here where you really can’t do much in that period of time so we need to make sure your ducks are in a row before you commit to that transaction.”

Daryn says it’s also incredibly important to pre-inspect commercial property as there are even fewer protections in place for a purchase.

He also says that it can be greatly beneficial for older residents looking to move into a retirement home to get some quality advice before any commitment is made.

“Every contract is a little bit different. We can go through the contract together and if there’s things you need to take into account we can put that in place,” he says.

Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, first floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au

The science behind the exercise

THE highly trained team of physiotherapists and exercise physiologists at Higher Function use the latest scientific research in their evidence-based treatments and classes, says CEO Janet Fabbri.

“With more than 50 years of combined experience in musculoskeletal sports injuries and neurological conditions, we understand the physiology of the body, biomechanics and how the body moves,” says Janet.

“We’re the best place for helping people reach their higher functioning goals.”

Whether someone wants to walk up and down the stairs without pain or to be able to run up and down Mount Ainslie, Janet says the Higher Function team takes the time to learn the goals of each individual.

“We try to empower people by educating them. In our classes we talk about why we’re doing a certain exercise,” she says.

“We help our patients perform better physically, reducing pain and stiffness, by giving them the science behind their exercise, specific physio and exercise physiology treatment, and ongoing support and care.”

Janet, who’s been in the industry for more than 35 years, says she still finds it incredibly rewarding to see people make progress and reach their goals.

“Things won’t happen overnight, consistency is key, but really seeing people improve over time is wonderful.”

Higher Function Physio & Pilates, Suite 4, Level 1/23 Petrie Plaza. Call 6262 9664 or visit higherfunction.com.au

Jen’s the expert on special gifts for kids

FAMILY favourite store Lellow Kids has recently moved to a new location on Lonsdale Street, says owner Jen Takiari.

Now in its new location, Jen says they’ve got more gift ideas than ever before, from clothing and footwear to swaddles, towels, teethers, toys and more for newborns up to eight-year-olds.

“Because it’s a small business you really get to know the customers and experience all the different life stages with them,” says Jen.

“You’ll get parents coming in who are expecting, then they’ll come in with their baby, then they’ll come in and get their first shoes and then they’re getting things to start school.

“I just love getting to know people here, it’s a really fun place.”

Jen says she’s also proud that all the brands stocked in store come from Australian businesses.

“Some of the brands we stock are unique to us, you’ll only find them here in Lellow,” she says.

“A lot of people shop here for gifts because we’ve got something that’s that little bit extra special.”

Lellow Kids, 63/30 Lonsdale Street, Braddon. Call 6247 3679 or visit lellowkids.com