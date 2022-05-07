News location:

Canberra CityNews

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Cancer challenge as Katy campaigns with a ‘face for radio’!

Senator Katy Gallagher and her “face for radio”.

SENATOR Katy Gallagher has clearly put a health priority ahead of the poll and will be campaigning for the remaining two weeks of the federal election with, what she describes as “a face for radio”, having had a skin cancer removed from her nose a few days ago.

The ACT senator, who is considered a shoe-in for re-election on May 21, posted on Facebook this afternoon (May 7): “Need a skin check? Don’t put it off! I had a skin cancer removed from my nose a few days ago and whilst I will have a face for radio for a little while, I am very grateful to Dr Jenkins and her team for their expert work.”

 

